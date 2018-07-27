SunTrust Banks Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Sleep Number Corp (SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Sleep Number in a report issued on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

SNBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 21st. Raymond James downgraded Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sleep Number opened at $29.33 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Sleep Number has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $40.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sleep Number had a return on equity of 74.14% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $316.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $233,000.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 974 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $27,759.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows and sheets, as well as other bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, and foundations under the Sleep Number name.

