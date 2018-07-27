Sunrun Inc (RUN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,812,162 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the June 29th total of 12,876,416 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,519,591 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 13.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $15.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of -0.88. Sunrun has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $16.44.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 24.53% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 217,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $2,357,163.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought a total of 3,320,990 shares of company stock worth $39,191,677 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sunrun by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,367 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 146,370 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $1,199,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Sunrun by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sunrun by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 310,716 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.27.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar leads. The company markets and sells its products through direct channels, partner channels, mass media, digital media, canvassing, referral, retail, and field marketing.

