Suncor Energy (SU) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. CSFB increased their price target on Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 13th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$56.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. AltaCorp Capital cut Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.59.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU stock traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$54.81. 2,787,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,013. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$38.34 and a 52-week high of C$55.35.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.03. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of C$8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.08 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

In other Suncor Energy news, insider Eric Charles Axford sold 95,000 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.77, for a total transaction of C$5,108,150.00. Also, insider Janice Odegaard sold 7,500 shares of Suncor Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.05, for a total value of C$367,875.00. Insiders sold a total of 315,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,591,550 in the last 90 days.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.