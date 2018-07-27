Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Stake Lessened by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 22.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 6,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 14.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 7.7% during the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 31,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Sun Life Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $44.50.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial Inc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments.

