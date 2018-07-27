Summit Materials (SUM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Sunday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.

Summit Materials traded up $0.43, hitting $25.85, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 47,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,683. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The construction company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $289.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $362,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.

