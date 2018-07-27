Summit Materials (SUM) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
SUM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Sunday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Summit Materials from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Summit Materials from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.75.
Summit Materials traded up $0.43, hitting $25.85, on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. 47,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,683. Summit Materials has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72.
In other Summit Materials news, CEO Thomas W. Hill sold 12,500 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $362,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,655,851.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $2,074,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.
About Summit Materials
Summit Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products. Its products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products. The company also provides paving and related services to private and public infrastructure sectors.
