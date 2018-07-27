Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 1,559 Shares of Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain Inc (NYSE:IRM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Advantus Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 83,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 13,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain opened at $35.45 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55. Iron Mountain Inc has a 12-month low of $30.78 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Iron Mountain Inc will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.33%.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $61,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,323.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IRM shares. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.83.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 85 million square feet across more than 1,400 facilities in over 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

