Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $1.21 Million Position in Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,143 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $235,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,073.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.33, for a total value of $100,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $2,390,836. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies opened at $255.52 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.64. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $216.47 and a 1 year high of $260.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The medical device company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.49 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on COO. Zacks Investment Research raised Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $275.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Cooper Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $265.00 target price on Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.36.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

