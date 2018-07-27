Strategic Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,317 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Strategic Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,579 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.1% in the second quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2,240.0% in the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 5,850 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RFG Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 69.8% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Douglas M. Goare sold 13,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $2,192,377.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ozan sold 18,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $3,087,798.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,937,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Nomura raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of McDonald’s to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $185.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of McDonald’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.75.

McDonald’s opened at $156.14 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market cap of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $146.84 and a 52-week high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 167.80%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.66%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

