Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $40.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.04 million.

Stock Yards Bancorp remained flat at $$39.00 during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,320. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $31.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $862.68 million, a P/E ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.17%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, CEO David P. Heintzman sold 8,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $357,334.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,552 shares in the company, valued at $6,796,497.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathy C. Thompson sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.73, for a total transaction of $140,008.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,305.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired 1,155 shares of company stock worth $45,687 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

SYBT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Stock Yards Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, certificates of deposit, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.