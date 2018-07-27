STMicroelectronics NV (STM) Stake Lowered by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lessened its position in STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,975 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $2,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 66,105 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,743 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,108 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 91,578 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMicroelectronics opened at $22.20 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.79. STMicroelectronics NV has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics NV will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on STM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.15.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

