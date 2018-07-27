Stifel Nicolaus Trims NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Target Price to $99.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $127.50 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.43.

NXPI traded up $3.11 on Friday, hitting $95.92. The company had a trading volume of 636,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,979,951. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $90.25 and a 1 year high of $125.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 16.51%. equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 17.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,859 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter worth about $7,225,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 71.7% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,508,068 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $878,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,818 shares during the period. Finally, Maso Capital Partners Ltd increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the first quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 222,450 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $26,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

