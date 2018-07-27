Stifel Nicolaus Boosts MSA Safety (MSA) Price Target to $108.00

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $100.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of MSA Safety from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSA Safety from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSA Safety has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

MSA traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.28. 1,304 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $65.95 and a 12-month high of $100.40.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $339.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 63,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $6,013,684.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 148,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $105,573.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,411.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,057 shares of company stock valued at $17,292,733. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $275,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $2,869,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

