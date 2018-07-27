Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $703,000 Position in State Street Corp (STT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $73,652,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in State Street by 371.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 845,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,323,000 after acquiring an additional 666,148 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. increased its stake in State Street by 36.8% in the first quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 2,349,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,311,000 after acquiring an additional 631,562 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $29,761,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in State Street by 5.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,338,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $532,398,000 after acquiring an additional 294,789 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of State Street opened at $86.93 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. State Street Corp has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is 28.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “$87.02” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $115.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

