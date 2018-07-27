Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $667,000 Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,624 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIV. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 399.4% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Peak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV opened at $80.73 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.2012 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 2nd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

