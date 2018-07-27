Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8,569.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF opened at $36.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $0.2157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.