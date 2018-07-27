Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 10,740 Shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (DFJ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DFJ) by 688.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFJ. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter.

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd traded up $0.24, hitting $78.47, on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 1,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,372. WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $85.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6404 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 25th.

About WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Div Fd

WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of dividend paying small-capitalization companies in Japan. After the 300 largest companies have been removed from the WisdomTree Japan Dividend Index, the remaining companies are chosen for inclusion in the Index.

