Steven Madden (SHOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Steve Madden have outpaced the industry in the past six months, it may derail in the near term. The company has been witnessing soft comps over the last few quarters. Also, a contraction in adjusted operating margin as a result of increasing operating expenses is a concern. Notably, adjusted operating margin shrunk 60 bps to 10.2% in first-quarter 2018 following a contraction of 180 and 70 bps in the last two quarters. Steve Madden is also seeing rising cost of goods sold that may weigh on its gross margin. On top of it, stiff competition in the fashion industry remains a headwind. However, the company is focusing on expanding globally and enhancing its product portfolio. The company’s directly-owned subsidiaries in Canada and Mexico, SM Europe JV and the distributor business posted strong results. It also continues to witness robust growth in the Wholesale Footwear and Accessories segments.”

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SHOO. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Buckingham Research set a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $55.15 on Monday. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $56.70. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CFO Arvind Dharia sold 5,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,262. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 100,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total transaction of $5,069,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 208,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,777.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock worth $5,697,920 in the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

