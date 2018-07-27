Steven L. Hoerter Sells 2,050 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (AGIO) Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Steven L. Hoerter sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.58, for a total transaction of $173,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,389. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AGIO traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,723. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 2.01. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $51.62 and a twelve month high of $99.82.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 822.32% and a negative return on equity of 61.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 369,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,742,000 after acquiring an additional 22,721 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.