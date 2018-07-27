Steven J. Frisch Sells 12,464 Shares of Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) VP Steven J. Frisch sold 12,464 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $762,422.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,698.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Plexus opened at $60.02 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.86. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $66.78.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.08 million. Plexus had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,469,000 after buying an additional 30,473 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,219,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,850,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,026,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 979,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 100,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Plexus by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 721,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,109,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

