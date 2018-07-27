Sterling Bancorp (STL) Director Richard L. O’toole Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Director Richard L. O’toole purchased 4,000 shares of Sterling Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $91,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,529.09. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of STL opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.14. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.65 and a 52 week high of $25.65.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.26 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $225,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Story: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.