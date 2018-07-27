Steris PLC (STE) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Steris were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STE. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Steris by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,700,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $306,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter valued at about $845,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Steris by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Steris by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.91, for a total transaction of $1,100,828.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,573 shares in the company, valued at $5,410,287.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael B. Wood sold 2,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,395 shares of company stock worth $6,608,801. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.80.

Steris opened at $113.50 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.10. Steris PLC has a 52 week low of $81.54 and a 52 week high of $114.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.37 million. Steris had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Steris PLC will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

STERIS plc develops, manufactures, and markets infection prevention, contamination control, microbial reduction, and surgical and gastrointestinal support products and services for healthcare, pharmaceutical, scientific, research, industrial, and governmental customers worldwide. The company's Healthcare Products segment offers steam, vaporized hydrogen peroxide, and ethylene oxide sterilizers, as well as liquid chemical sterilant processing systems; automated washer/disinfector systems; general and specialty surgical tables, surgical and examination lights, equipment management systems, operating room storage cabinets, warming cabinets, scrub sinks, and other accessories; and gastrointestinal devices and accessories.

