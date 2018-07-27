Stepan (SCL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th.

Stepan has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Stepan has a payout ratio of 18.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Stepan to earn $5.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Stepan stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $68.09 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Stepan’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

SCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, and lubricating ingredients.

