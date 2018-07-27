State Street (STT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued their buy rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT) in a research note published on Monday. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

STT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of State Street from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.71.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. State Street has a 1-year low of $84.56 and a 1-year high of $114.27. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.13). State Street had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

In other State Street news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth $4,411,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.