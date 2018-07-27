State Street (STT) PT Lowered to $110.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its target price cut by Barclays from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning. They currently have a $87.02 rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of State Street from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.71.

State Street stock opened at $86.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $84.56 and a fifty-two week high of $114.27.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.19%.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Conway sold 288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $29,024.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $85,763.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in State Street by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co bought a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in State Street by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its stake in State Street by 18.3% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in State Street in the first quarter valued at about $4,411,000. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

