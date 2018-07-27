State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 22,441 Shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (QCP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP) by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,441 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Quality Care Properties were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 408.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 160,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 129,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,521,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,159,000 after buying an additional 684,668 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 1.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Quality Care Properties by 314.5% during the first quarter. Eversept Partners LLC now owns 1,030,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 782,015 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quality Care Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quality Care Properties alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut Quality Care Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th.

Quality Care Properties opened at $20.74 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. Quality Care Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

Quality Care Properties Company Profile

Quality Care Properties, Inc is one of the nation's largest actively managed real estate companies focused on post-acute/skilled nursing and memory care/assisted living properties. QCP's properties are located in 29 states and include 257 post-acute/skilled nursing properties, 61 memory care/assisted living properties, a surgical hospital and a medical office building.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quality Care Properties Inc (NYSE:QCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Quality Care Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quality Care Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.