State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,338,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,144,000 after purchasing an additional 50,380 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,798,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,568,000 after acquiring an additional 306,118 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,241,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 103,349 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 626,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.88.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $101.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.20. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $101.80.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.94 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 61.04%. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. equities analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $132,045.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,412.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 16,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,561,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,183 shares of company stock worth $2,225,566. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

