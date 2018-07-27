State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires New Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 141,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,770,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 331,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,966,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on JHG shares. ValuEngine lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Citigroup upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $31.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $41.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $587.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.92 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.