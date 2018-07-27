Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.76.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.16. 1,312,910 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,244,927. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $61.94. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 60.33%. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the coffee company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,912,781 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,775,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,675 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 300.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,051,366 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $232,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040,030 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 78,447.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,634,489 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,135 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1,436.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,110,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $63,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,570 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5,627.5% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 877,516 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $50,799,000 after acquiring an additional 862,195 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

