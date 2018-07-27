Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.57 Billion

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to announce sales of $3.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.61 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $3.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year sales of $14.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.63 billion to $14.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $14.91 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $14.48 billion to $15.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$138.69” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Northcoast Research set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $181.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “$138.69” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.07.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker opened at $144.55 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $130.56 and a twelve month high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 12,769.7% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,109,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,333 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,270,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 984,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,867,000 after acquiring an additional 522,495 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,357,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,945,000 after acquiring an additional 312,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,259,000 after acquiring an additional 269,037 shares in the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

