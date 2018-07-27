Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Invests $106,000 in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Stock

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,880 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 319,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,748,170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $175,938,000 after purchasing an additional 56,643 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 25,287 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 11,670 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $618,626.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 16,082 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $852,989.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,838.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 29,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,881 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM opened at $63.58 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

