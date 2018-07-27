Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (WH)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $24,029,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $21,856,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $8,144,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $7,597,000. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $4,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts opened at $58.79 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $55.87 and a 12 month high of $66.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 14th.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

