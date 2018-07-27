SPX Flow (FLOW) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FLOW. TheStreet cut SPX Flow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research cut SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of SPX Flow in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of SPX Flow traded down $0.70, hitting $45.36, on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,232. SPX Flow has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.93.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.60 million. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.45%. SPX Flow’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Flow will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPX Flow during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 1,203.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Flow Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services.

