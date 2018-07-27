SPX Corp (SPXC) Shares Sold by Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPXC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

SPX opened at $36.94 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.54.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. SPX had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

