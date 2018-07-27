Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sportsman’s Warehouse earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.3060455593134 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Sportsman’s Warehouse traded down $0.19, hitting $5.09, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 323,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of -0.66. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $6.99.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $180.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.80 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.57.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Seidler Kutsenda Management Co sold 375,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,977,652 shares of company stock worth $24,897,627 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

