Spok (SPOK) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Spok earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 46.8140184927549 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Spok from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPOK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.75. 5,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,099. Spok has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $287.18 million, a PE ratio of 46.61 and a beta of 0.56.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Spok had a negative net margin of 10.59% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $40.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $76,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides various communications solutions to healthcare, government, and other enterprises in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company provides one-way messaging, including numeric messaging services, which enable subscribers to receive messages comprising numbers, such as phone numbers; and alphanumeric messages, including numbers and letters that enable subscribers to receive text messages.

