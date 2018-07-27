Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,556 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $714,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at $293,845. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

NYSE:SPR opened at $91.55 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.68 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.25). Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and offers related spares and maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

