Spectris (SXS) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Numis Securities

Spectris (LON:SXS) had its price objective reduced by Numis Securities from GBX 2,800 ($37.06) to GBX 2,400 ($31.77) in a report released on Thursday morning. Numis Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,170 ($41.96) to GBX 3,000 ($39.71) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,960 ($39.18) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,769.23 ($36.65).

Shares of Spectris traded up GBX 1 ($0.01), reaching GBX 2,284 ($30.23), on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,769. Spectris has a 52-week low of GBX 2,225 ($29.45) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,869 ($37.97).

Spectris (LON:SXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported GBX 46.10 ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 51.80 ($0.69) by GBX (5.70) (($0.08)). Spectris had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 25.86%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 11th will be issued a GBX 20.50 ($0.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%.

In other news, insider Clive Watson sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,836 ($37.54), for a total value of £28,558.52 ($37,800.82).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

