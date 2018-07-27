Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.86 Million Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 2,155 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William C. Foote sold 2,736 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $179,372.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,795.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stefano Pessina purchased 1,697,438 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.92 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500,236.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA opened at $67.54 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $59.07 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $34.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Cowen cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

