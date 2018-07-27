SPDR S&P Bank ETF (KBE) Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 534,518 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 479.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF opened at $48.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

