SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Shares Bought by Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC

Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for about 3.4% of Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Premia Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 182.8% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 237.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust opened at $283.34 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $241.83 and a 1-year high of $286.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.2456 per share. This represents a $4.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.