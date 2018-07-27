Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (SPTM) Position Reduced by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,309 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,420,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 1,035,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,199,000 after purchasing an additional 35,836 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,564,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,360,000. Finally, KEMPER Corp purchased a new position in Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,949,000.

Get Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf alerts:

Shares of Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf (BMV:SPTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spdr Portfolio Total Stock Market Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.