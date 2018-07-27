SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (SPLG) Shares Sold by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,273 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 523,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,692,000 after purchasing an additional 162,969 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,811,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.25. 769,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,630. SPDR Portfolio Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

