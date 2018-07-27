Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Rating Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ONCE. Mizuho set a $79.00 price target on shares of Spark Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Spark Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Spark Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Spark Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.24.

ONCE traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,379. Spark Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $41.06 and a 52 week high of $96.59. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.53.

Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.80). Spark Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 935.38% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. The company had revenue of $15.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1134.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Spark Therapeutics will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spark Therapeutics by 90.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Spark Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $240,000.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include LUXTURNA (voretigene neparvovec), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions caused by mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia.

