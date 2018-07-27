S&P Global (SPGI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.45-8.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.53.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.79.

SPGI traded down $7.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.30. 64,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $147.07 and a 1 year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 267.10% and a net margin of 25.72%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. analysts predict that S&P Global will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.75, for a total transaction of $791,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,190 shares in the company, valued at $33,852,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares in the company, valued at $183,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock worth $1,278,174. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

