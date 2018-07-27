S&P Equity Research Raises GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (GST) Price Target to $0.13

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) had its price objective raised by analysts at S&P Equity Research from $0.11 to $0.13 in a research report issued on Wednesday. S&P Equity Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GST. Williams Capital set a $1.00 price objective on GASTAR EXPL INC/SH and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Imperial Capital downgraded GASTAR EXPL INC/SH from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.88.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH stock opened at $0.10 on Wednesday. GASTAR EXPL INC/SH has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $1.39.

GASTAR EXPL INC/SH (NYSEAMERICAN:GST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.02 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,958,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,455,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 88,528 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 497,432 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,045,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of GASTAR EXPL INC/SH by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 402,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 221,437 shares during the period.

Gastar Exploration Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its principal activities include the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties on unconventional reserves, such as shale resource plays.

