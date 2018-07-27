Southwest Airlines (LUV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The airline reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS.

Shares of Southwest Airlines opened at $56.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $49.76 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 287.0% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 20,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 84.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 23,190 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 19.3% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,050 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,681 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.6% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 12,896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

