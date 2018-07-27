Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Stake Raised by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,724 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the second quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 44,325 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $426,000. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Argus cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.99 to $49.76 in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.49.

NYSE LUV opened at $56.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. Southwest Airlines Co has a 1 year low of $49.76 and a 1 year high of $66.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The airline reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.25% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Southwest Airlines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, Turks, and Chaos.

Further Reading: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.