Southern Co (SO) Holdings Raised by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 246,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,734 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Southern were worth $11,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $100,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 133.8% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $144,000. 56.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

SO has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Southern traded up $0.12, hitting $48.20, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . 47,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,029,417. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $42.38 and a 1-year high of $53.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.47%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

See Also: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.