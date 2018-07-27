South Dakota Investment Council Boosts Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 270,175,376 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,919,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270,608 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,749,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,580,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,007,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,135,441 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,172,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,685 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,753,635 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,088,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,739 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,782,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $706,921,000 after acquiring an additional 667,636 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.02.

Verizon Communications opened at $51.18 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.97 and a 12-month high of $54.77.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $97,594.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

