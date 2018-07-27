Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SRNE. BidaskClub cut shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.45.
Sorrento Therapeutics opened at $5.60 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. The company is focusing on the development of chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-based immunotherapies using autologous T-cells.
